Pedestrian injured in fall from Fort Worth I-30 bridge; police investigating

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian fell off a bridge on Interstate 30 on Tuesday.

At around 1:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the I-30 eastbound ramp near Lancaster and southbound U.S. 287.

A pedestrian was found on the right side of the road and appeared “to be deceased,” a 911 caller told police. The pedestrian was found with no shoes.

“The pedestrian on the bridge fell off and was transported to a local hospital alive,” police said in a statement.

MedStar was notified. The condition of the person is unknown.

Police are investigating the cause of the fall.