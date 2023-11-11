Pedestrian injured in Lakeland hit-and-run, police searching for suspect

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 29-year-old man was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Center with critical injuries after a hit-and-run on Friday night, according to officers.

Around 10:25 p.m., police say they responded to a crash near the 3400 block of US Highway 98 North. When they arrived, officials say they found an unresponsive male in the roadway that had been hit by a vehicle.

The Lakeland Police Department, Lakeland Fire Department, and Polk County Fire Rescue all came to the scene to help the pedestrian who was critically injured, according to officials.

Investigators say they believe a dark-colored pick-up truck was traveling south in the center lane of US Highway 98 North in the 3400 block before the crash.

As the truck was headed south, the driver began to switch lanes from the center lane into the inside lane, according to police. LPD says the 29-year-old was in the inside southbound lane, attempting to cross the road at the same time.

Investigators say the driver tried to avoid hitting the man but was unsuccessful. The truck stopped in the northbound lanes but then fled the scene and headed south without trying to help the pedestrian, according to police.

The road was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

The driver has not been identified yet, according to officials. Police say the suspect's truck may have damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Edgardo Cruz at Edgardo.cruz@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.

To submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or click here.