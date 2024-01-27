Pedestrian involved in hit and run on Verot School Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was involved in a hit and run on Verot School Road, according to Lafayette police.

LPD said they responded to the 100 block of Verot School Road in regards to a hit and run vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at around 11:42 p.m. Friday night.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.