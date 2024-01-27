Pedestrian involved in hit and run on Verot School Road
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pedestrian was involved in a hit and run on Verot School Road, according to Lafayette police.
LPD said they responded to the 100 block of Verot School Road in regards to a hit and run vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at around 11:42 p.m. Friday night.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
