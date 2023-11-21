Pedestrian killed on I-240 near Haywood Road in Asheville; APD investigating collision

ASHEVILLE - A Brevard pedestrian was killed early in the morning of Nov. 21 in West Asheville, according to a news release from the Asheville Police Department.

Patrol officers responded to the collision on I-240 West near the interchange at Haywood Road around 4:59 a.m. where a preliminary investigation determined that an unknown vehicle traveling west on I-240 hit Ronald William Jenkins, 50, who succumbed to his injuries on the scene, according to the news statemen. His next of kin have been notified.

The Asheville Police Department is investigating a West Asheville collision that led to the death of a Brevard man early in the morning of Nov. 21.

Jenkins' most recent address is in Brevard, said APD spokesperson Samantha Booth.

Asheville Police Department officers are continuing to investigate and have conducted a number of interviews with witnesses to the collision.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact APD at 828-252-1110, or you can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com.

