Pedestrian killed, 3 eastbound lanes on I-10 closed near Broadway Curve. What we know

A man was struck and killed by three vehicles in a construction zone along Interstate 10 near the Phoenix-Tempe border before sunrise Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS said that at about 6:17 a.m. Monday, a man was walking eastbound on I-10 at milepost 153 in the Broadway Curve, within the construction zone, when he was struck by three vehicles.

DPS said he died at the scene. DPS confirmed the man was not a construction worker and may have been impaired.

DPS said the carpool and the two adjacent lanes were open, but three other traffic lanes remain closed. ADOT cameras showed a large backup in the eastbound lanes on the I-10 near 40th Street.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pedestrian on I-10 in Phoenix struck by 3 vehicles, killed