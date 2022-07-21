Pedestrian killed on I-65

Jul. 21—An early morning accident on I-65 resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

About 5:30 a.m., authorities received a call advising that a pedestrian had been struck by a semi tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes of I-65, at about the Zionsville exit.

According to Boone County Communications records, the truck driver made the first 911 call and reported that a man had jumped in front of his truck.

Police have yet to release any information on the victim or the driver, and as of this writing had not yet been able to contact the deceased's family.

The incident is under investigation by the Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team, as is routine in the event of a death.

Assisting agencies included Zionsville Fire Department, Zionsville Police Department, Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, Boone County Coroner's Office, Indiana State Police, and Indiana Department of Transportation.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate for more than three hours.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.