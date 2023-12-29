Pedestrian killed in I-70 Christmas Day accident identified

Dec. 28—The Clay County coroner's office has identified the person struck and killed in a pedestrian accident on Interstate 70 Christmas Day.

The person who died was Fredy Ramos Escobar, 33 of Kansas City, Kansas, according to a news release from Indiana State Police-Putnamville.

The accident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Monday at the 22-mile marker on westbound Interstate 70.

Troopers responded to a call in reference to a pedestrian walking on the interstate for an unknown reason.

Before troopers arrived on scene, there was a second 911 call in reference to a pedestrian being struck, according to ISP.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an individual was walking in the passing lane when struck by a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over, called 911 and fully cooperated with the investigation. There were no other injuries, police said.

Assisting ISP were Clay County Sheriff's Department, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department, Posey Volunteer Fire Department and Clay County Coroner's Office.

