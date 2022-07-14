Pedestrian killed in Antioch wreck identified as Memphis man

Two people were found dead in a Lebanon apartment on July 18, 2019, and a third was unconscious as police investigate why.

A Memphis man is dead after he was struck by a car in Antioch, police said.

Metro Nashville Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter.

Police tweeted before 10 a.m. Thursday that the 3900 block of Apache Trail was closed in both directions for an investigation.

Investigators believe the driver of a Ford Focus was rounding a curve when Carpenter dashed across the road. Carpenter was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he ultimately died.

The driver of the Ford remained on scene, police said, and there was no evidence of impairment.

