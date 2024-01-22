Pedestrian killed after being hit by a train in Lexington, police say

A pedestrian was killed in Lexington Sunday after they were hit by a train, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of Iron Works Pike. Lexington police Lt. Dan Truex said the person was hit by a Norfolk Southern train while on the tracks.

The pedestrian was declared dead on scene, police said. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after their family has been notified.

The incident is being investigated by Norfolk Southern police and Lexington police, Truex said.

Last year, at least two people were killed in train collisions in Lexington, including one that happened on the 4500 block of Iron Works Pike in September. The other happened near the University of Kentucky’s campus in October.

This is a developing story and may be updated.