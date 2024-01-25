Pedestrian killed after being struck on Capital City Freeway identified by Sacramento coroner

A pedestrian was struck and killed late Tuesday by a motorist on the Capital City Freeway in Arden Arcade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A motorist in his early 20s, driving a Toyota RAV4, struck the man about 11:41 p.m. on the Capital City Freeway, south of Howe Avenue just past the Marconi Curve, said Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman for CHP’s North Sacramento office.

Fetterly did not say what led to the collision or if the pedestrian had walked in traffic lanes — that portion of the roadway is adjacent to Auburn Boulevard, separated by a chain-link fence. The pedestrian died at the scene, he said.

The driver exited the highway at Howe Avenue and cooperated with CHP officers, he said.

CHP said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

The man killed was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Willie Clarence Ray, 29.