A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in the 700 block of Eastwood Road.

Just before 3 a.m. officers with the Wilmington Police Department were dispatched to the scene and found a male in his 20s in the roadway, according to a department news release.

He died on scene from his injuries.

Police soon located a suspect vehicle and arrested the driver, Hailey Sigg, 22. She has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, and driving while impaired (DWI), according to the police release.

Wilmington police have yet to identify the victim.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Pedestrian killed after being struck on Eastwood Road