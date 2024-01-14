Pedestrian killed after being struck by a semitractor-trailer on I-75 in Northern KY

Northern Kentucky law enforcement agencies are investigating a pedestrian death after he was struck by a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 75, according Sgt. Charles Duncan with the Kenton County Police Department.

The semi was getting on the interstate from a weigh station, according to Duncan. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking along the fog line in the right lane.

The pedestrian, 35-year-old Ronreaco Williams, was reportedly struck by the semi.

“He may not have even realized his position,” Duncan said of Williams. “In fact, the driver thought he hit a deer. Even when we got there, the driver still had thought he had hit a deer.” Williams was believed to have been wearing all dark clothing while walking.

Kenton County officers, Independence officers and Boone County deputies were dispatched to the area for a report of a pedestrian crash just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning, WLWT reported.

Police told outlets the semi pulled off an exit before calling 911. The driver was identified as Gary Jones, 57, of Willowick, Ohio. Duncan reported Jones was cooperative with the investigation.

This accident comes five days after another fatal pedestrian accident on the interstate just miles away from Sunday’s crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.