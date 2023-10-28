Pedestrian killed after being struck by van

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in the Midways District Friday night, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 74-year-old man was driving a black 2008 Mercedes Sprinter van on the Interstate 8 west around 8:17 p.m. when he transitioned to 3600 Camino Del Rio West as the freeway ended.

At that time, police say the van struck a 65-year-old transient man who was in the roadway, and not in a crosswalk or intersection. It’s unknown at this time what direction the pedestrian was traveling.

The pedestrian died at the scene from traumatic injuries, SDPD confirmed. His identity has not been released at this time.

The driver of the van and his two passengers were not injured. Police say DUI was not a factor in this collision.

The Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is handling the matter. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

