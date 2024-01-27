Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton County

TechCrunch

On Thursday, Porsche took the wraps off the Macan EV, a long-delayed project that will test whether consumers still have the drive to spring for an electric vehicle that costs more than $78,000. The reveal comes at a pivotal time for Porsche — and many other automakers. The Porsche Macan EV provides the ideal testbed for gauging consumer sentiment — which will play out when the company begins deliveries of the all-electric compact SUV in the second half of the year.