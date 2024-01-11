Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in German Village

Columbus police are investigating after a person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in German Village.

Police got a call around 9:10 p.m. of an adult who was lying in the middle of the road on Whittier Street, west of the South Fifth Street intersection.

The person was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center but died from their injuries at 9:46 p.m.

Police said the injuries are consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Columbus police released no information about the person's identity or a potential suspect vehicle. A crash report was not available Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives with the Accident Investigation Unit at 614-645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Pedestrian killed in German Village crash