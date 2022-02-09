Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Northwest Bayshore Boulevard, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

The incident happened about 7:52 p.m., and the pedestrian, identified as 24-year-old Juan Pablo Napoles Calzadilla, was dead at the scene.

Police went to the incident in the 200 block of Northwest Bayshore Boulevard.

Police reported a preliminary investigation revealed Calzadilla was struck by a southbound vehicle. The driver didn't sustain any serious injuries.

"At this time, it does not appear that there was any wrongdoing on the part of the driver," police stated.

