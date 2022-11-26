Pedestrian killed in Brockton hit-and-run, police seek public's help in finding driver

BROCKTON – Authorities are still seeking the public's help in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night, Nov. 21, on Forest Avenue.

At approximately 10 p.m., Brockton police notified State Police about a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in the vicinity of 108 Forest Ave., according to a written statement from the Plymouth County district attorney's office.

State and local police are seeking the public's help in identifying the white SUV involved in the crash, District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Tuesday. The district attorney's office provided a screenshot of video surveillance footage, showing the car fleeing the scene.

A spokesperson for the DA's office said Friday that investigators believe the vehicle is a Nissan Murano between the years of 2017 and 2020.

The motor vehicle likely sustained possible damage to the front driver’s side, the DA's office said.

Police believe this white SUV was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Forest Avenue in Brockton, caught on video surveillance fleeing the scene, Monday night, Nov. 21, 2022.

The victim, identified by prosecutors as 50-year-old Carlos Brito, was flown via medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

How violent is Brockton? We compared it to 8 other cities to get the real answer.

"We continue to investigate and seek the public’s help," a spokesperson for the DA's office said Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police Trooper Cory Melo at 781-857-8350 or Brockton police.

A fatal hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a pedestrian near 111 Forest Ave. in Brockton on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

A fatal hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a pedestrian near 111 Forest Ave. in Brockton on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed in crash on Forest Avenue