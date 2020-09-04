Pedestrian killed in Broward hit-and-run. Police looking for driver of abandoned Honda

Broward sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver of a Honda Civic they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Friday morning.

A pedestrian was found dead shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Davie Boulevard and South State Road 7, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The car police think hit the person was found abandoned in front of a house in the 600 block of Long Island Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, said BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis.

BSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident, St. Louis said.