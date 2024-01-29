Pedestrian killed by bus outside London Victoria station

Police have taped off Victoria bus station - Tim Knowles

A person has been killed after being hit by a bus outside Victoria Station.

Several police cars and fire engines were scrambled to the station on Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed a pedestrian had died. The Telegraph is awaiting further details.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan confirmed an investigation had been launched into what he called an “awful tragedy”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this pedestrian who has been killed today,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.