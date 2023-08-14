Pedestrian killed by car in Fresno. Cop working scene struck by DUI driver, police say

A pedestrian was killed by a car Monday in Fresno before an officer at the scene was struck by an alleged drunk driver, police said.

A man was driving about 1:50 a.m. going south on Clovis Avenue north of Shields Avenue before the crash, Lt. Leslie Williams said.

He struck a woman who was in the roadway and not in a crosswalk or intersection, police said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died a short time later.

The driver remained at the scene and spoke with police, Williams said. He was not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

An officer who was working at the scene used his patrol car to block the roadway on Clovis south of Dakota avenues as he stood outside of it, police said.

Another driver headed south on Clovis Avenue failed to stop and collided with the passenger side of the patrol car, pushing it into the officer on foot, police said.

The officer suffered some abrasions and complained of being in pain, but was expected to recover, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

The driver was suspected of drunken driving and was taken to Fresno County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI, police said. No information on his bail was immediately available.

