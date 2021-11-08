Pedestrian killed in Cathedral City collision Sunday night

A man died Sunday night after a traffic collision at East Palm Canyon Drive and Cree Road in Cathedral City.

Cathedral City police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:40 p.m. following a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to police. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the westbound lane with major injuries. The Cathedral City Fire Department also responded to the scene and provided medical assistance, but the man died from his injuries.

Police did not immediately release the identities of anyone involved. No other injuries were reported by police.

Police did not release any description of the vehicle involved in the incident, and did not say whether they had any suspects.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on East Palm Canyon Drive between Canyon Plaza and Golf Club Drive was closed for the investigation. Police expected the closure to continue until past midnight, according to a press release on the incident.

The incident is under investigation and it is currently unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

James B. Cutchin covers business in the Coachella Valley. Reach him at james.cutchin@desertsun.com.

