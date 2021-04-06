Pedestrian killed in Clearwater crash; driver charged with DUI, police say

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard in Clearwater Monday night, police said.

The crash occurred at 8:45 p.m. just west of Belcher Road. The pedestrian, who had not been in a crosswalk when he was hit by a Jeep Patriot, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he died, Clearwater police said.

Police didn’t release the man’s name Tuesday because they were still trying to notify his family.

The driver of the Jeep, identified by police as Cadon David Powell, 18, was charged with misdemeanor DUI, police said.