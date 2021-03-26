Pedestrian killed in Cooksville collision, Howard County police say

Mar. 25—A Walkersville man was killed Wednesday evening after a pedestrian collision in Cooksville, Howard County police said Thursday.

Brian Hite, 37, was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Route 97 between Frederick Road and Interstate 70 around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Police said they believe Hite was walking in the middle of the roadway when he was struck, and foggy conditions could have contributed to the collision.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle stayed at the scene and were uninjured, according to police.

Hite was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead Thursday morning.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not filed any charges.