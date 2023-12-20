Pedestrian killed on Coon Rapids Boulevard identified

Authorities have identified a pedestrian fatally struck last week in Coon Rapids.

According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, rescuers were summoned to Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest and 111th Avenue Northwest shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 13, on a report of a motor vehicle-pedestrian collision.

Investigators say Mary Katherine Kessler, 53, was crossing Coon Rapids Boulevard when she was struck by a westbound vehicle. Kessler then was struck again by a second westbound vehicle.

Kessler, of Coon Rapids, was later declared dead at an area hospital.

The men who were driving the vehicles were not injured and are cooperating with investigators, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Anoka County sheriff’s office, Coon Rapids police, Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County medical examiners.

Related Articles