Covington police identify man killed after being struck by TANK bus but name is withheld

Covington police have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a TANK (Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky) bus Thursday but are not releasing his name at the request of the family.

Police said the man was hit near Fourth and Scott streets in Covington about 12:30 p.m.

Officers did not immediately know the bus was involved and initially said the vehicle that hit the man fled the scene.

Officers later identified the bus after obtaining video of it striking the man and found the driver, whom they said cooperated with investigators.

Police then changed their account of the death by saying the bus had "continued" west on Fourth Street after striking the victim, who had just entered the crosswalk from Scott Street, as opposed to fleeing the scene.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.

