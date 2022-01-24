Pedestrian killed in crash on I-27 at Plainview

Police say one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 27 early Monday in Plainview.

Just after 5 a.m. Monday, the City of Plainview Police Department responded to a call at the 700 block of Interstate 27 after a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking on the highway, according to a statement from Plainview police.

Investigators believe the man was struck and killed while walking in the southbound lane of traffic on I-27.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was contacted and will be handling the investigation. By late Monday, officials had not identified the pedestrian or other details regarding the crash as the wreck remains under investigation.

