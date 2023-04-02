Pedestrian killed in crash early Sunday on Mitchell Road in Ceres

A man was killed early Sunday when struck by a vehicle on Mitchell Road near East Whitmore Avenue, the Ceres Police Department reported.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers along with Modesto Fire Department and American Medical Response crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of Mitchell after several callers reported a collision involving a pedestrian.

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the Ceres Police Department said in a news release.

CPD spokesman Sgt. Dirk Nieuwenhuis said the driver cooperated with the investigation and there is no indication it involved DUI.

No information on the circumstances of the collision was immediately available. Neither was any identifying information on the person killed, other than him being an adult male.

Traffic investigators urge anyone who witnessed the collision or has information on to contact Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678.