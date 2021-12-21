Pedestrian killed in crash on Hudson Avenue, driver charged with drunk driving

A woman walking on Hudson Avenue Monday afternoon was struck and killed by a man accused of driving drunk, according to Rochester police.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that the crash occurred around 4 p.m.

A 27-year-old Rochester woman was crossing Wilkins Street on a sidewalk along Hudson Avenue when she was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Lonnie Gandues, 51, Umbrino said. Police said that he veered off the road and struck the pedestrian at the intersection.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was walking with a second person who was not injured, Umbrino said.

Gandues remained at the scene and was later taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries he suffered during the collision, he said.

Gandues was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, according to police. He is facing additional traffic violations and additional charges are pending.

The woman's death marks the city's 15th vehicle-related fatality of the year in which the driver of the involved vehicle was charged, Umbrino said.

Gandues is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Pedestrian killed in crash on Hudson Avenue in Rochester NY