Pedestrian killed crossing Cordon Road SE in Salem on Saturday night

A 23-year-old man crossing an unlit section of Cordon Rd SE just south of the Highway 22 E overpass was struck and killed by a delivery van Saturday night, according to Salem Police.

Kiristian Murauo was struck about 7:50 p.m., police said in a prepared statement. There is no crosswalk at the location.

The van driver reported he believed he had hit someone, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Responding officers located Murauo off the west shoulder of the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Christian Willbern at cwillbern@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Pedestrian killed crossing Cordon Road SE in Salem Dec. 2