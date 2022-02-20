Pedestrian killed crossing Missouri Avenue N, say Largo police

LARGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night while trying to cross Missouri Avenue N, according to Largo police.

The incident took place about 10:51 p.m. north of Largo High School. Police said a man left Luke’s Sports Shack Bar & Grill at 999 Missouri Ave. N and attempted to walk east across the southbound lanes.

A pickup truck drive headed south struck the pedestrian in the middle lane, according to police. The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol was not a factor regarding the pickup driver, police said. The name of the pedestrian was not released by Largo police and no other details about the incident were made public.