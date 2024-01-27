Pedestrian killed crossing South Orange Blossom Trail, troopers say

A man has died after a crash in Orange County Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8:50 p.m.

According to a news release, a Lincoln Navigator was traveling north on South Orange Blossom Trail near Americana Boulevard.

The 58-year-old pedestrian from Orlando was walking east from the grass median on South Orange Blossom Trail, and FHP said he was not in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators said the man walked into the lanes, and the car hit him. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Orlando, was not injured and stayed at the scene.

FHP said the crash is still being investigated.

See a map of the location below:

