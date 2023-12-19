Pedestrian killed in CT crash Tuesday; police lieutenant tried to save him

A pedestrian died after he was hit by a car early Tuesday, despite aid given by a police lieutenant who happened to be there when the crash occurred, police said.

The accident was reported at 6:50 a.m. in the area of 582 High Ridge Road in Stamford, where an off-duty police lieutenant witnessed the collision and began performing lifesaving measures on the victim, according to the Stamford Police Department.

According to police, 48-year-old Cesar Cabrera-Guzman of Stamford suffered life-threatening injuries during the collision and was tended to by police Lt. James Comstock, who was driving in the area when the crash happened. Comstock called for an ambulance and provided aid to Cabrera-Guzman until medics arrived.

Cabrera-Guzman was taken to Stamford Hospital where staff continued lifesaving measures until he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said they believe a 58-year-old Wilton man was driving a 2012 Chevy Suburban south in the right lane on High Ridge Road when he struck Cabrera-Guzman as he crossed the street. The Wilton man stopped after the collision and has been cooperative with investigators, according to police.

The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 203-977-4712 and ask for Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, Officer Cory Fisher or Officer Tom Landry.