Pedestrian is killed by DUI suspect early Sunday morning, Puyallup police say

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after a vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a man sleeping on a discarded couch, according to Puyallup police.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman from Fircrest, is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Capt. Ryan Portmann said. She was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, he said.

The victim was a 59-year-old Tacoma man, he said.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the collision in the 3400 block of South Meridian Street.

Police say a silver-colored passenger car was headed north on Meridian Street when it drove off the road and struck and killed the Tacoma man. At the time of the crash, the man had been sleeping in a discarded couch next to a dumpster, Portmann said.

He estimated the car traveled about 30 yards off the road before hitting the man.

Two lanes of traffic were closed at the time for the investigation.