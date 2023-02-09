Pedestrian killed in an early morning hit-and-run in Modesto. Police searching for suspect

A man was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday while crossing Yosemite Avenue in Modesto, and police are still searching for a suspect.

Ronald Swindle, 68, died after being hit by a vehicle at 6:53 a.m. near Santa Ana Avenue, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

According to the report, Swindle was crossing Yosemite Boulevard near Santa Ana Avenue when he was struck.

The driver was heading west on Yosemite Boulevardwhen he fled the scene, police said.

Investigating officers ask the public to share any information about the incident. At this time, there is no description of the vehicle or driver.

If you witnessed the incident or have information about the vehicle’s description or the driver involved, contact Traffic Safety Officer Contreras. You can email him at ContrerasJ@ModestoPD.com.