Pedestrian killed on Elm Hill Pike in Nashville; driver charged with DUI

A suspect is charged with driving under the influence in the death of a pedestrian Friday night on Elm Hill Pike in Nashville, according to police.

Police lights

Kathryn Stewart, 37, was walking, possibly in the right hand lane, when she was hit by a Dodge R25 truck. Stewart was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died, according to police.

The driver of the truck left the scene, according to police. A person returned and told police officers that he was the driver involved in the crash.

The driver told police he did not see Stewart. There are no sidewalks on the stretch of Elm Hill Pike where Stewart was hit, police said.

Officers saw signs of impairment while speaking with the suspect and a search warrant was obtained for his blood sample. The suspect was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Additional charges are pending.

