Pedestrian killed in Exeter. Police believe person was hit by train — investigation ongoing

EXETER — Police are investigating an incident at the railroad tracks on Front Street, where they say a pedestrian is believed to have been struck by a train and killed.

Exeter police confirmed the fatality took place at the tracks before 10:30 a.m. The identity of the person was not immediately released.

The department posted on Twitter saying Front Street would be closed for "some time" and to expect delays. Exeter police and fire are investigating the incident alongside Amtrak police, they said.

Exeter police are investigating a fatality at the train tracks on Front Street where they believe a pedestrian was struck by a train.

The Amtrak Downeaster stops at the Exeter station as part of its route between Maine and Boston which includes Dover and Durham.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter NH police: Pedestrian killed, likely hit by train, on Front St.