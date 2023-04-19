Pedestrian killed in Fort Collins hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night

A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash possibly involving two vehicles striking the person late Tuesday night in Fort Collins.

Fort Collins police were notified at approximately 11:39 p.m. Tuesday of a pedestrian run over in the 900 block of East Mulberry Street, according to a Fort Collins Police Services news release early Wednesday morning.

Officers found an adult male mid-block who was pronounced deceased shortly after they arrived on scene.

Police believe the pedestrian was hit by at least two vehicles, “neither of which stayed at the scene or reported it to police,” the release said.

Witnesses and evidence located at the scene lead officers to believe that one of those vehicles is a 2004 to 2012 dark-colored Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. Police say the truck may have damage to the front end on the driver's side. No information was provided on the other suspect vehicle.

The identity of the man killed in the crash will be releases by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office after their next of kin is notified.

Fort Collins police worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to issue a Medina alert for the suspect vehicle. A Medina alert is sent out in an effort to locate a suspect vehicle in hit-and-run crashes.

The Fort Collins Police Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team took over the investigation, which closed eastbound Mulberry Street between Riverside Avenue and Lemay Avenue for approximately five hours.

Police are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to call Officer Dave Kaes at 970-416-2229.

Prior to this crash, two pedestrians and two bicyclists had been killed in Larimer County so far this year, according to the county coroner's office.

One of those pedestrians was struck while fleeing from officers north of Fort Collins. The other was killed in a Walmart parking lot in north Loveland.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Pedestrian killed in Fort Collins hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night