Pedestrian killed in Fort Myers hit and run

Florida Highway Patrol is seeking help in finding the driver of a car who fled after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Fort Myers Saturday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Palm Beach Boulevard at Fairfax Drive.

According to the FHP, the driver of an unknown car was headed west on Palm Beach Boulevard approaching the intersection with Fairfax Drive. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old Fort Myers man, was attempting to cross Palm Beach Boulevard when the car hit him.

Anyone with information in regards to this hit and run crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-8477.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Fort Myers pedestrian struck, killed in hit and run