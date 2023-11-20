Pedestrian killed in Fresno hit-and-run ID’d by coroner. Police are looking for a truck

A pedestrian was killed Nov. 11 in a hit-and-run west of Highway 99 in Fresno, and police are looking for help identifying who was responsible for the crime.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as 44-year-old Luis Martinez Santos of Fresno.

Police said the collision happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Clinton and Marks avenues when the suspect vehicle struck Santos, who was crossing the street on Marks.

The vehicle fled east on Clinton after the collision, police said.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit and detectives responded to the scene to investigate the collision.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be an early 2000’s white, four-door F-150 truck with black rims.

Police said the truck has minor damage to the front end, including a mission portion of the front grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 or detectives Christopher Wyant at 559-621-5052, Zack Chastain at 559-621-5058.