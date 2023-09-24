Pedestrian killed in Hickory Hill hit-and-run

TechCrunch

According to a new analysis of Bluesky's web traffic and mobile app usage, the would-be X competitor hit a daily active user record just after Musk announced he would begin charging all X users a small monthly fee to use its services. Musk's announcement was made during a livestreamed event on September 18, where the X owner explained that a subscription payment would be necessary in order to combat the "vast armies of bots" on the platform. X users, meanwhile, didn't seem to like that news, as they sent rival Bluesky's numbers soaring.