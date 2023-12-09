A man was fatally struck by a motorhome as he walked along historic Route 66 in the Cajon Pass, the California Highway Patrol reported.

California Highway Patrol officials stated that at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the driver of a motorhome reported hitting something along Cajon Boulevard near Keenbrook Road.

The driver pulled over on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway and discovered they had struck a pedestrian on the roadway near southbound Interstate 15, authorities reported.

First responders attempted life-saving medical treatment on the man but were unsuccessful. The man was declared dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

The motorhome driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No one else was injured in the incident, authorities reported.

The collision is under investigation by the CHP.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Pedestrian killed on historic Route 66 in the Cajon Pass