Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-88 in DuPage County, state police say

A pedestrian was killed Sunday morning in a hit-and-run on Interstate 88 in DuPage County, state police said.

The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-88 near Mile Marker 138.5.

The victim had been standing outside their vehicle following an earlier crash when they were struck by a passing Jeep. The Jeep fled the scene, officials said.

The pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. They were later pronounced dead, according to state police.

The right lane of I-88 had been closed following the crash but was later reopened.

karmanini@chicagotribune.com