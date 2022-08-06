Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers

Cop lights

BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday.

A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.

The SUV's front bumper, front driver's side, and one of its headlights should look damaged, police said, and the Veloster should be damaged on its front passenger's side.

The Veloster, a sports car, is a "light" color, while police do not know the color of the SUV.

Police originally said Wednesday that they believed the SUV was the only driver that crashed into the victim.

Police did not disclose the name of the man who died, saying his family invoked its right to privacy under a 2018 Florida constitutional amendment modeled after California's Marsy's Law.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-8477 or the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-544-8579.

Chris Persaud is The Palm Beach Post's data reporter. Email him at cpersaud@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run; Boca police seek two drivers