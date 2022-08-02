Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision southeast of Pueblo

Colorado State Patrol is searching for a driver who allegedly ran over a woman and left her to die early Tuesday morning.

Troopers responded to East U.S. Highway 50 and San Pedro Street southeast of Pueblo city limits at 2:50 a.m. on reports of a woman lying in the road.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There were no vehicles on scene or in the area. It's labeled as a hit-and-run causing death, but right now we don't have any leads," said Sgt. Troy Kessler of CSP.

If a suspect is found, they will likely face charges of vehicular homicide and potential lesser charges such as hit and run causing death, pending the results of CSP's investigation, Kessler said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Pueblo CSP troop at 719-288-2636. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Woman killed in hit-and-run collision in Pueblo County