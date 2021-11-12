Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Columbia’s Vista

Columbia Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident early Friday morning on a main downtown street.

According to police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons, the incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Gervais Street. That’s in the heart of Columbia’s Vista entertainment district. Timmons said the deceased was a 64-year-old man.

That man’s name had not been released by authorities as of Friday morning.

Timmons said CPD’s traffic safety unit is working to determine if surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident. Police are encouraging people with information about the case to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC