Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near hospital in Meriden

A 58-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Meriden late Wednesday night, according to police.

The Meriden Police Department responded to a person lying in the roadway on Lewis Avenue near MidState Medical Center after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Responding personnel found a 58-year-old man unresponsive in the northbound lane near the entrance to the hospital. The man had injuries consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle, police said.

The man was transported to MidState Medical Center and was pronounced dead, police said. His next of kin was notified and his identity will be released Thursday, police said.

A witness told police that a white SUV was driving north on Lewis Avenue before it hit the man. The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and a passenger got out, looked around the area and re-entered the vehicle before it drove away. The car continued north on Lewis Avenue before turning onto Kensington Avenue toward the Chamberlain Highway, police said. The SUV is a vehicle of interest in this case.

Police are asking the public for information on the case. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to contact police at 203-630-6201.