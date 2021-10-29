Two dead in two NYC hit-and-run incidents: NYPD cops

Two men in their 50s were killed in separate city hit-and-run crashes that took place nine hours apart, police said Friday.

The carnage began around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday when a box truck ran over a 58-year-old man lying on the road. The vehicle pulled out of a spot near the corner of Eighth Ave. and 41st St. in Midtown, cops said.

It was not immediately clear why the victim, who is believed to be homeless, was lying next to the parked truck. He had been staying at a shelter two blocks away.

The driver of the box truck never stopped and was being sought by police Friday.

Nine hours later, at about 6 a.m. Friday, a 51-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver as he walked along a Queens highway near JFK Airport, police said.

The unidentified man was walking on the east-bound Nassau Expressway near Lefferts Blvd. around 6 a.m. when he was struck, cops said.

The man died at the scene. His name was not immediately disclosed.

The driver fled the area, cops said. A disabled red SUV was found near the crash scene, but the identity of the owner was not immediately known.

The accident took place just paces from the entrance to Kennedy Airport.

No arrests have been made in either case, police said. Cops were scouring both areas Friday, looking for surveillance video that will help them identify the hit-and-run motorists.