Police locate vehicle believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run in Point Breeze

Police have located a vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday in Point Breeze.

They were looking for a green Honda minivan with possible front-end damage after a pedestrian was killed near the intersection of Penn Avenue and Carnegie Place just after 10 p.m.

UPDATE: Police have located a vehicle believed to be involved in this incident. They are in the process of obtaining a search warrant.



Original incident details: https://t.co/Xw3QWy9l5G — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 12, 2023

Freeman M. Holeman, 66, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

The driver did not stay at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.

