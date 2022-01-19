Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Saturday identified as Kinston woman

Keith Byers
·1 min read
Mahaganie Flowers, 32, of Kinston was killed in a hit-and-run earl Saturday. Keith Byers/The Free Press
Mahaganie Flowers, 32, of Kinston was killed in a hit-and-run earl Saturday. Keith Byers/The Free Press

The identity of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday was released by the Kinston Police Department on Tuesday.

Mahaganie Flowers, 32, of Kinston, died in the incident reported just after 2 a.m., Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer said.

According to the KPD, Flowers was found unresponsive on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Thompson Street. Police said the vehicle that struck her fled the scene.

Members of the department’s crime lab and N.C. State Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

A memorial of red roses and balloons marked the spot Tuesday near where Flowers died.

Investigators ask that anyone with information, or who may have cameras that capture portions of Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard to contact the department.

Anyone with information can call the KPD tip line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Saturday identified as Kinston woman

