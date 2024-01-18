Pedestrian killed, hit by several vehicles while crossing I-20, Arlington police say

A pedestrian died Wednesday night after he was hit by multiple vehicles traveling on Interstate 20, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

At around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Arlington police responded to the westbound lanes of I-20 near Bowen Road to investigate a reported auto-pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the driver of a 2009 Lexus RX 350, who told them she was traveling west on I-20 when she hit something that suddenly appeared in front of her. She thought it may have been a person, the release states.

Officers found human remains nearby, according to the release. Investigators believe that after the initial collision, several other vehicles struck the pedestrian, who appeared to be a man.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time and it’s unclear why he was walking on the highway, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus immediately stopped, called 911, and cooperated with investigators, according to the release. She is not facing any charges in connection to this incident.

Investigators believe it’s unlikely she or any of the other drivers who struck the pedestrian could see him in time to avoid him.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the pedestrian.

“The Arlington Police Department would like to remind the public that pedestrians should NEVER enter highway lanes,” police said in the release. “Due to the speeds vehicles are traveling and the distance they require to brake, attempting to cross a highway is extremely dangerous and can lead to a catastrophic collision.”

Pedestrians who need to get from one side of a highway to the other side are asked to use designated crossings and sidewalks along overpasses and underpasses.